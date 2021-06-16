Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard Sells 4,975 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $199,348.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 430,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,252,979.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey A. Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlanticus alerts:

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey A. Howard sold 15,000 shares of Atlanticus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total value of $526,050.00.

Shares of ATLC traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.96. The stock had a trading volume of 26,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.67. The firm has a market cap of $681.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $144.74 million for the quarter. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 195.69% and a net margin of 26.63%.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanticus during the first quarter worth $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit and Other Investments, and Auto Finance. The Credit and Other Investments segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail point-of-sale, direct mail solicitation, online, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanticus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanticus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.