AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th.
AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 96,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,307. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
