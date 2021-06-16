AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

AutoCanada Inc. (TSE:ACQ) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$46.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACQ. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cormark set a C$58.50 target price on AutoCanada in a report on Monday, May 10th.

AutoCanada stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$43.63. The stock had a trading volume of 96,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,307. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$51.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$43.59. The firm has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$969.52 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

