Autonio Market Cap Hits $7.89 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Autonio coin can now be bought for about $0.0897 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Autonio has a market cap of $7.89 million and $289,390.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059253 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00145570 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.92 or 0.00180251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.21 or 0.00941490 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,582.30 or 0.99462893 BTC.

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,028,759 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Autonio’s official website is auton.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

