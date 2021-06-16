Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

NASDAQ AVDL remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,888. The company has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

