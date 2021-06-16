Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives $19.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.33.
AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.
NASDAQ AVDL remained flat at $$7.49 during trading hours on Friday. 1,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,888. The company has a market capitalization of $438.08 million, a P/E ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 1.32. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. The company has a current ratio of 26.57, a quick ratio of 26.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $106,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.
