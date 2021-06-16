AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,505,232 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,944,000 after buying an additional 208,820 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in AxoGen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,351,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,197,000 after buying an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in AxoGen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,171,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $23,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AxoGen by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after acquiring an additional 36,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AXGN stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.95. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $827.03 million, a P/E ratio of -36.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.65 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.