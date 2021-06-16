Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 12.30%.

Azure Power Global stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,949. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.73. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60.

AZRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

