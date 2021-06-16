Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Trading 4.7% Higher

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE)’s stock price traded up 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.40 and last traded at $23.03. 3,037 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 330,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Azure Power Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -46.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 12.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Azure Power Global Limited will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth approximately $6,526,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 20,388.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 221,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,030,000 after buying an additional 220,400 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 3,708.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 151,750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 147,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Azure Power Global by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 597,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 110,850 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

