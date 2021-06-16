BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Purchases 28 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) insider Charles Woodburn bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 537 ($7.02) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BAE Systems alerts:

On Friday, May 14th, Charles Woodburn bought 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 523 ($6.83) per share, for a total transaction of £151.67 ($198.16).

On Thursday, April 15th, Charles Woodburn acquired 29 shares of BAE Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 518 ($6.77) per share, for a total transaction of £150.22 ($196.26).

On Wednesday, March 24th, Charles Woodburn sold 24,271 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £121,355 ($158,551.08).

Shares of BA stock opened at GBX 537.40 ($7.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 517.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.44. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 395.90 ($5.17) and a 12-month high of £474.86 ($620.41).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 644 ($8.41) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 614.75 ($8.03).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.