Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 60.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 130,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 17,665 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,749,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,001,000 after purchasing an additional 206,346 shares during the period. 51.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIDU. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $385.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.13. 100,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,705,194. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.75 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

