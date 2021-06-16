Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in May

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the May 13th total of 193,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.82. 3,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 74.93%. On average, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.15%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 51.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

