Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.69.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Barclays upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER upgraded Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 59,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

