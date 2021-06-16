Balancer Price Hits $22.77 on Major Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 16th. In the last week, Balancer has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for $22.77 or 0.00058295 BTC on popular exchanges. Balancer has a market capitalization of $158.12 million and $24.07 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Balancer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00060470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022215 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.52 or 0.00771892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance . Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Balancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Balancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.