Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will report earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Ballard Power Systems also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 56.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.07.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.20. 3,039,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,252,072. The company has a quick ratio of 25.40, a current ratio of 26.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of $12.68 and a 1-year high of $42.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.90 and a beta of 1.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth $55,987,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,089,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 664,202.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 976,378 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $14,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

