Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNMDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Banca Mediolanum Company Profile

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.