Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BNMDF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BNMDF remained flat at $$9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,647. Banca Mediolanum has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.58.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

