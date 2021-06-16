Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Holdings Raised by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $128.08 on Wednesday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.01 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.69 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.39.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.75.

In other Bandwidth news, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $46,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,117 shares in the company, valued at $818,597.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $451,285.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,142,405. Insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND).

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.