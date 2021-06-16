Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 25,082 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BOH opened at $88.08 on Wednesday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $443,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,957,226.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

