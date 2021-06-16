Bank of Hawaii Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bank of Hawaii cut its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,666,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Allstate by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

Shares of ALL traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.50. The stock had a trading volume of 55,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,997. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.18. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

In other The Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 151,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $20,520,758.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,023,104.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock valued at $30,694,662. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

