Bank of Hawaii Purchases 2,159 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,414 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii owned 0.11% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $75,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VUG traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.56. 99,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,505. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $193.93 and a 52 week high of $278.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $270.75.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

