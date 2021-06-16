Bank of Hawaii Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,189 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,410 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,440 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 429,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,903,000 after purchasing an additional 52,968 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 38.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS stock traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $144.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,932. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.95, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.11 and a 12-month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.87.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 445,264 shares in the company, valued at $57,888,772.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $6,282,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,647 shares of company stock valued at $21,717,282 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

