Bank of Hawaii Sells 478 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank of Hawaii lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Bank of Hawaii’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.39. 526,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,751,156. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.15. The firm has a market cap of $432.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

