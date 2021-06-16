Bank of Hawaii Sells 4,847 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Bank of Hawaii reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $186.41. 324,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.55.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

