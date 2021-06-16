Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to C$139.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$136.00 to C$139.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $104.63 on Tuesday. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $51.43 and a one year high of $106.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The bank reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.95. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.8782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $3.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 58.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 22.2% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.8% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.