Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock to C$139.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bank of Montreal traded as high as C$129.33 and last traded at C$129.25, with a volume of 962957 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$127.51.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$136.00 price target on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$132.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal to C$138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$133.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$83.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$120.24.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported C$3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 11.8006643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

