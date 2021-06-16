Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.66% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $2,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 52,632 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 130,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,690,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

BHB opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.17 and a 1 year high of $32.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.31 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Bar Harbor Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

