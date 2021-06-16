Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 83.8% from the May 13th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other Barings Corporate Investors news, insider Michael Harlan Brown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,690 shares in the company, valued at $421,373.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 47.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

MCI stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $11.62 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

