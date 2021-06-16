Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Bark & Co (NYSE:BARK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 42.10% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bark & Co in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BARK stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. Bark & Co has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $19.54.

Bark & Co engages in the production of natural treats and toys for dogs. It also operates a store that sells toys and treats; provides a BarkPost, a media outlet for all things dog; and offers BarkLive, which hosts events, such as dog-jogs, yappy hours in biergartens, and more for dogs and their parents.

