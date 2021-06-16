Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 523562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CEO Michael Huseby sold 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $603,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,081,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,095.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,520.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $51,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Barnes & Noble Education in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.