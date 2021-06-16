Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.11 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) will announce sales of $3.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Baxter International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.11 billion. Baxter International reported sales of $2.72 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Baxter International will report full-year sales of $12.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.23 billion to $13.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Baxter International.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 9.04%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.46.

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $81.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,911,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,974. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. This is an increase from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

In other Baxter International news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in Baxter International by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 19,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

