Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €94.84 ($111.58). Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €94.74 ($111.46), with a volume of 941,041 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.13 ($111.92).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.54.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

