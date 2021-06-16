BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Price Target Lowered to C$18.50 at Scotiabank

BBTV (TSE:BBTV) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 134.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of BBTV in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on BBTV from C$25.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of BBTV traded up C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.88. 84,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$161.89 million and a P/E ratio of -10.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.66. BBTV has a 12-month low of C$7.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.00.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

