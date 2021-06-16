Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the technology company on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Benchmark Electronics stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 223,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,174. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.37. Benchmark Electronics has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $32.56.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Benchmark Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BHE. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.