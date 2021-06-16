Berenberg Bank Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 650

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35).

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Analyst Recommendations for Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)

