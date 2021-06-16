Berenberg Bank Boosts Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Price Target to GBX 650

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 650 ($8.49) in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AUTO. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 680 ($8.88) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 580 ($7.58) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 465 ($6.08) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 582.36 ($7.61).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 570.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 506.20 ($6.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 638.80 ($8.35).

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.