Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 8,500 Shares

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.12, for a total value of $961,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of BBY opened at $113.26 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $80.37 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 476.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $31,000. 77.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.79.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

