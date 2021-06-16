BIDR (BIDR) Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 16th. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BIDR has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. BIDR has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $12.89 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00060495 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00143295 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.54 or 0.00179627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $365.06 or 0.00943021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,569.52 or 0.99632817 BTC.

BIDR Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. The official website for BIDR is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars.

