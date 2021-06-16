Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.000-1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a sell rating on shares of Big Lots in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

BIG traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The company had a trading volume of 743,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,746. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Big Lots has a 1-year low of $32.70 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

In other Big Lots news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 5,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $390,813.00. Insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock worth $1,675,690 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

