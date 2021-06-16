BIKI (BIKI) Market Capitalization Tops $10.41 Million

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 15th. In the last week, BIKI has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. BIKI has a total market capitalization of $10.41 million and $852,213.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIKI coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0369 or 0.00000092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

BIKI Coin Profile

BIKI (CRYPTO:BIKI) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. The official website for BIKI is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

BIKI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

