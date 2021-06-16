Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.61 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $349.48 or 0.00905890 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market cap of $53.62 billion and approximately $1.61 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.
About Binance Coin
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
