Binance USD Trading Down 0% This Week (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion and approximately $3.90 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00060515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004003 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022152 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00768904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00083657 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,112.46 or 0.07785870 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00041929 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 9,383,405,508 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

