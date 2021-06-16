Bing Xue Sells 2,167 Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) EVP Bing Xue sold 2,167 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total transaction of $65,638.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 26th, Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40.

Shares of AOSL stock opened at $30.18 on Wednesday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $787.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $169.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.00 million. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AOSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 94,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

