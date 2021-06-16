BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Trading Down 9.9%

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price fell 9.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $44.82 and last traded at $44.82. 11,669 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 216,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BioAtla from $45.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on BioAtla from $47.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts expect that BioAtla, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in BioAtla during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in BioAtla by 511.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in BioAtla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BioAtla by 399.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCAB)

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

