Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $825,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $400.51. 12,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,629. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.03.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

