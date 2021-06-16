BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard Sells 6,160 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total value of $242,580.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,889.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Berard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $182,828.80.

On Friday, April 16th, Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $205,620.80.

On Thursday, April 1st, Todd Berard sold 2,825 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $103,197.25.

On Friday, March 26th, Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $74,221.20.

NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.63. 320,642 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,171. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 39.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.22.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

