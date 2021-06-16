BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Acquired by Platinum Investment Management Ltd.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,128 shares during the quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of BioNTech worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX traded down $16.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $202.01. The company had a trading volume of 103,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,552,621. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56 and a beta of -1.58. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $49.09 and a 1 year high of $252.78.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 91.61% and a net margin of 48.40%. The company’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 EPS for the current year.

BNTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.82.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

