BioPassport Token (BIOT) Price Reaches $0.0148

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, BioPassport Token has traded down 35% against the dollar. BioPassport Token has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $573,383.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BioPassport Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00022405 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.63 or 0.00757812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00082676 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.09 or 0.07649606 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BioPassport Token is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

Buying and Selling BioPassport Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BioPassport Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BioPassport Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.