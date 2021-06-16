Birdchain (BIRD) Price Hits $0.0019 on Exchanges

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 27% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Birdchain has a market cap of $541,295.66 and $124,124.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Birdchain has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.56 or 0.00060963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $293.56 or 0.00759582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.21 or 0.00083331 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,983.34 or 0.07719280 BTC.

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,587,673 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Birdchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

