Bitzeny (ZNY) Reaches One Day Volume of $7.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Bitzeny coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $117,153.15 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitzeny has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $169.28 or 0.00437273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00006593 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000528 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitzeny Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

