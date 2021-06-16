Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the May 13th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BDIMF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.56. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Black Diamond Group has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.00 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.29.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Black Diamond Group from $4.10 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Black Diamond Group from $4.25 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.