BlackRock Inc. Acquires 133,101 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,707,722 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,101 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Customers Bancorp worth $149,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,231.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.64 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,842. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.