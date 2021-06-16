BlackRock Inc. Buys 12,360 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 4.03% of Spectrum Brands worth $146,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $11,094,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 28.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 34,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

Shares of SPB opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.09 and a twelve month high of $97.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.20.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

