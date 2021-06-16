BlackRock Inc. Buys 14,012 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.72% of Heritage Financial worth $149,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 38,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,252,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,288,000 after buying an additional 162,795 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

HFWA opened at $27.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.39. The company has a market cap of $981.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.81. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

